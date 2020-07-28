BMW Reveals M Performance Parts For LCI M5

BMW M has announced a host of M Performance Parts for the new freshly styled M5 LCI.

As usual, the accessories aim to deliver additional sporty accents in terms of design, driving dynamics and performance. They also fulfill the functional requirements in regards to lightweight construction and aerodynamics.

The full list of parts can be seen below but we would just like to highlight the M Performance sports suspension.

The coilover suspension allows the vehicle to be lowered by between 5 and 20 millimetres, resulting in a lower centre of gravity, less roll tendency and higher cornering speeds.

BMW also launches a new set of 20-inch M Performance forged wheels with Y-spoke design and 863 M Ferric Grey matte finish. These are offering a unique and three-dimensional spoke geometry, milled M Performance lettering as well as a coloured M Logo.

Exterior Parts:

M Performance front attachment carbon left/right

M Performance front splitter carbon

M Performance decorative front grille carbon or high-gloss black

M Performance Air Breather carbon left/right

M Performance exterior mirror cap carbon left/right

M Performance side sill attachment carbon left/right

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance foiling motorsport stripes

M Performance side sill films left/right

M Performance rear bumper trim high-gloss black

M Performance rear diffuser carbon

M Performance rear diffuser black matte

M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon

M Performance rear spoiler carbon

M Performance rear spoiler black matte

M Performance tailpipe finishers carbon

M Performance tailpipe finishers chrome

M Performance fuel filler cap carbon

Interior Parts:

M Performance steering wheel

M Performance steering wheel trim carbon/Alcantara or carbon/leather

M Performance shift paddles carbon

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance steering wheel Pro

M5/M5 Competition exclusively: M Performance gear shift selector trim carbon

M Performance stainless steel pedals and footrest

M Performance floor mat

Drive, driving dynamics and wheels:

M Performance 19″ brake system

M Performance sport brake pads

M Performance sport suspension

M Performance engine cover carbon upgrade kit

20″ M Performance forged wheel Y‑spoke 863 M Ferric Grey matt, complete summer wheel set

Miscellaneous:

M Performance key case Alcantara/carbon

M Performance tyre bag

M Performance Indoor Car Cover