The BMW X3 M and X3 M Competition come from Munich with a clever M xDrive system but unlike the F90 M5, you cannot switch it to 2WD (rear-wheel-drive) mode.

The clever folks from Mission Performance have managed to develop their own software mod for the F97/F98 M cars which adds the option to enable the xDrive system to send power exclusively to the rear wheels.

They claim they are the first in the world to offer this and it can be enabled at the push of a button just like the M5.