Bugatti Baby II ‘Kids Car’ Costs Over R1 Million

Bugatti was born back in 1909 thanks to Etore Bugatti who obviously loved cars, but first, he loved his sons. In 1926, his four-year-old son Roland asked him for a car so he got to work to produce the original Bugatti Baby, a half-scale, electric replica of their famous Type 35 racer.

This turned out to be a hit with rich customer’s kids so 500 units were built between 1927 and 1936.

Fast forward to 2020 and you have the Bugatti Baby II which is a slightly larger three-quarter scale but it packs more power and up to a 42 mph (67 km/h) top speed.

In typical Bugatti fashion, there are different trim levels of the Baby II starting with the Base and ending up with the Pur Sang.

The Base model will set you back €30,000 as it comes with a composite body, paired with a 1.4kWh battery pack, which provides about 15 miles (24 km) of range. That pack allows the 5.4-hp electric motor to propel the base-model Baby Bugatti up to 30 mph (48 km/h) in “Expert” mode. There’s also a “Novice” mode that’s limited to just 12 mph (19 km/h).

We anticipate Bugatti customers will not even look at Base trim and will either choose the Vitesse or the Pur Sange.

These both make use of a 13.4 horsepower electric motor and thanks to a larger 2.8 kWh battery will do a top speed of 42 mph (67 km/h) with an extended range of around 31 miles (50 km).

The Vitesse variant will sting you to the tune of €43,500 but the Pur Sang with its hand-formed Aluminium body will cost a staggering €58,500 (approx. R1,1 million).

I’m afraid you’ll have to act fast if you want one, though. The original 500 reservations ran out rather quickly, but a few spots have opened up due to the global pandemic. You can configure one on the Bugatti Baby’s website if you want to confirm with your child which colour would be appropriate for his new toy.