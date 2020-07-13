Intercontinental GT Challenge Kyalami 9 Hour Moved To December

This year’s Kyalami 9 Hour will now take place on December 10-12, while 2020’s Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli calendar remains at four events.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the South African leg of the Intercontinental GT Challenge has been moved back by three weeks to ease logistical considerations for teams, drivers and manufacturers.

“Moving Kyalami back to mid-December is a common-sense decision that eases any logistical complications for teams travelling from Europe where most of the 9 Hour’s entry is expected to come from. COVID-19 itself has not been a factor in our decision, although the virus’ influence on other racing calendars – including SRO’s – has most certainly played a role in the decision, which ensures as many cars as possible have the potential to compete in South Africa. Last year’s 9 Hour – the first for 22 years – was an incredible success that re-established Kyalami’s place on the international motorsport map. We fully expect December’s Intercontinental GT Challenge finale to continue that legacy.

“Restricting the 2020 calendar to four events also makes complete sense. There were discussions about staging Asia’s race elsewhere, but we and our nine full-season manufacturers ultimately felt this year wouldn’t be the right time to introduce a new event.” said Stephane Ratel, SRO Motorsports Group Founder