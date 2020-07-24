NewsTuning

Manhart MINI John Cooper Works GP Packs 350 HP (260 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The latest MINI John Cooper Works GP is the third generation of the range-topping model and now Manhart can offer you something a little more for the go-kart-like machine.

It is called the Manhart GP3 F350 and as you guessed, the 350 in the name points to the horsepower (260 kW).

Related Posts

YouTuber Rolls His Brand New MINI John Cooper Works GP In…

‘John Cooper Works GP Pack’ Gives Regular Mini…

The tuner remaps the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine’s ECU, adds a Manhart intercooler from Airtec, and installs a cat-back exhaust system with a four-stage flap control. Manhart also replaces the pipe for the gasoline particulate filter.

The suspension in the GP3 is finely tuned in factory form so they left that alone but they did lower the hatchback by 20mm in the front and 15mm in the rear.

Visually we get the typical Manhart decorative stripes and accents in gold as well as some matte black 19-inch Manhart Concave One rims.

You might also like
Crash

YouTuber Rolls His Brand New MINI John Cooper Works GP In His Garden

News

‘John Cooper Works GP Pack’ Gives Regular Mini JCW Some GP Styling

News

Manhart Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Delivers A Potent 592 HP (441 kW)

News

Manhart Crank Audi RS Q8 To Urus Thrashing 900 HP (671 kW)

News

Manhart Tuned VW Golf R Pushes Out 450 HP (336 kW)

News

Mini Could Build Mid-Engined Sports Car

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us