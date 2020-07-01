NewsTuning

Mansory Go All Out On The Ford GT

By Zero2Turbo

Well known (controversial) tuner, Mansory has revealed their latest project called Le Mansory which as you can see has completely transformed the Ford GT on which it is based upon.

Just three of these cars will be built each packing 700 hp (522 kW) and 840 Nm of torque thanks to a revised engine management system.

Every single new body panel is made from carbon fibre and gives the GT a much sharper look. At the back, you will find the stock pair of exhausts has been replaced with three of them in a triangle arrangement.

The kit also includes new LED headlights and a set of 21-inch forged wheels.

Does this float your boat or is it overkill?

