Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Nüburgring Lap Time Rumored

By Zero2Turbo

We know the current generation of Mercedes-AMG GT’s will be capped off with the big bruising Black Series model but what else do we know about it and its performance.

According to Fastabast, a Nürburgring taxi company, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine has been massaged to pump out 710 hp (530 kW) and 850 Nm of torque which matches our initial leak back in January this year.

The same source has also claimed that the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series will be able to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 6 minutes and 58 seconds which makes it 13 seconds slower than the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. This is also a 4.6-second improvement over the GT R Pro, which completed the course in 7:04.632.

With all this development, improved aero and drastically hiked power output, we think it should be capable of a time a little bit better than that so we will take this all with a pinch of salt for now.

Source Fastabast
