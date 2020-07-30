News

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Price Expected To Be Double The GT R Pro

By Zero2Turbo

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro is the most expensive Mercedes you can (or could) buy in South Africa with a base price of just under R4 million.

Local pricing for the ultra-hardcore GT Black Series has not been released yet but international pricing suggests the tag will be substantially higher than the GT R Pro.

When we say substantially higher, you could probably buy two GT R Pro’s for one of the GT Black Series which means it could arrive in South Africa with a price tag of around R8 million.

Is Mercedes-AMG’s most powerful V8 road car ever really worth the premium over its GT R Pro underling?

