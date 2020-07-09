News

Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Leaked

By Zero2Turbo

Just yesterday we spoke of the long-awaited Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series and last night someone got hold of some shots well before they were meant to and splashed them on the internet.

As you can see, it will be the most hardcore version of the AMG GT range and will be positioned above the GT R Pro. The leaked images confirm that the Black Series will be purely track-focused and is designed to take on the toughest racetracks in the world.

The latest reports claim that the V8 will deliver 710 hp (530 kW) and will be capable of a fairly rapid Nurburgring lap time.

Source race356 on Instagram
