New Porsche 911 Turbs S Quicker Than 918 Spyder On Track

By Zero2Turbo

By now we know that the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is immensely fast which is thanks to its 641 hp (478 kW) and 800 Nm of torque coming from the new 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six.

This power is sent to all four wheels so it should be an absolute track weapon and you would be correct.

Christian Gebhardt from SportAuto got behind the wheel of one and set a blistering Hockenheim GP lap time of 1:47.80. Taking a look at FastestLaps, this time puts it nearly a full second faster than the might hybrid hypercar known as the 918 Spyder (1:48.50).

That Porsche 911 Turbo S time was also good enough to beat the 911 GT2 RS, Lamborghini Huracán EVO as well as the Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro.

The first units are expected to arrive in South Africa very soon with a base price of R3,849,00 for the Coupé and R4,049,000 for the Cabriolet.

