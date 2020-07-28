Oettinger Offer Aerodynamic Kit For Volkswagen Golf 8

Tuning companies around the world are launching accessories and add-ons for the MK8 Volkswagen Golf and now Oettinger gives us our first look at their offering.

The aerodynamic kit consists of a front spoiler lip, a set of side skirts, a roof-mounted spoiler and a multi-part rear diffuser. In the latter case, the middle section can be removed so that the trailer hitch can still be used.

Fancy those wheels? Well they are official Volkswagen wheels so you need to either spec them when building your car or purchase from the official accessories range.

Oettinger says that all components are of OEM quality and are delivered prime, save for the roof spoiler, which is shipped in glossy black, though they can be finished in any color to either match the car’s paintjob or contrast it.