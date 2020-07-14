Wheelsandmore Tuned Ferrari Roma Delivers 690 HP (515 kW)

The Ferrari Roma will leave Maranello with 611 hp (456 kW) and 760 Nm of torque coming from the twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 but Wheelsandmore are able to offer you a little more grunt.

After a simple ECU fiddle, the numbers grow to 690 hp (515 kW) and 885 Nm of torque but the best part is the price. The tuner quotes €3,360 (approx. R65k) which seems very reasonable for this sort of power hike.

As their name suggests, they have four wheel options for the Ferrari Roma from 21 to 22 inch in size and will also offer a you a Capristo exhaust to improve sound and raise output a little more.

The regular Roma can sprint to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds with zero to 200 km/h taking 9.3 seconds. You can be sure that the performance improvements will reduce these figures.