News

You Can Cool An Entire Apartment With The Air-Conditioning System From A Bugatti Chiron

By Zero2Turbo

Bugatti cars are fast, really fast, so the systems under the skin need to be able to operate perfectly at extreme speeds.

Julia Lemke, engineer and overall technical coordinator for Bugatti air conditioning systems, recently detailed the process of keeping the high-performance cars cool at their mind-boggling top speeds and as you can imagine, it’s no easy feat.

Related Posts

One-Off Bugatti Chiron Roadster On The Way

R100 Million Bugatti Divo Captured Testing at The…

The Chiron and the Chiron-based Divo make use of two air-conditioning condensers to ensure heat dissipation from the vehicle, one central air conditioning unit and a compressor, with the entire system made up of around 9.5 metres worth of air conditioning lines.

Combined, the system has a cooling capacity of up to 10 kW which is actually enough to cool an 80 sqm apartment, Bugatti claims.

While in conventional cars, the air is pushed into the interior at the lower end of the windscreen, this only happens in a Bugatti up to speeds of 250 km/h. After this, the system switches to a complicated negative pressure set-up so air intake can be maintained.

You might also like
News

One-Off Bugatti Chiron Roadster On The Way

News

R100 Million Bugatti Divo Captured Testing at The Nürburgring

News

R10 Million Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti 300+ Revealed

News

The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Looks Seriously Fast

News

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Looks Furious On Track

News

Jacob & Co. Reveal R5 Million Bugatti Chiron 16-Cylinder Tourbillon

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us