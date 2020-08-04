Lamborghini Huracán Given Complete Carbon Fibre Body Kit Overhaul

The Lamborghini Huracán debuted back in 2014 and has proven to be very popular with well over 14,000 units produced before the end of 2019.

It’s no surprise that it has turned into a tuning and aftermarket specialists dream and not the folks from Fusion Motor Company can completely transform your V10 supercar with a wild carbon fibre body kit.

Its certainly not as wild as the Liberty Walk creations but it is not exactly subtle either.

According to Fusion, the kit “emphasizes aggressive body lines across the front lip, side air intakes, dramatic rear diffuser, and rear wing” and the best news of all is that the kit needs no modification, as it uses the OEM mounting locations.

The kit consists of a full-body package that includes a new hood, front bumper, front fenders, side skirts, as well as a rear bumper, diffuser and wing, and ducktail.

Yoel Wazana, President of Fusion Motor Company says, “This radical effort in design and carbon fibre manufacturing requires extensive resources, all of which Fusion Motor Company houses under one roof. Our carbon fibre team utilizes the appropriate weave to match the aesthetics of the OEM while delivering motorsport composite weight savings to this road-going supercar.”