Maserati Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo Revealed With 580 HP (433 kW) Twin-Turbo V8

Maserati launched the Trofeo version of the Levante SUV back in 2018 and now the Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo variants have arrived to complete the trio.

As expected, the sedans make use of the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 unit which delivers 580 hp* (433 kW) and 730 Nm of torque.

The engine is built at the Ferrari plant in Maranello to Maserati’s specifications and has been modified and developed to deliver equally

impressive performances on the rear-engine sedans.

Although completely new for Ghibli, the V8 engine has already been used in the past on Quattroporte GTS, in the 395 kW (530 hp) version. The Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo can proudly claim to be the fastest Maserati sedans ever, with a top speed of 326 km/h. Levante Trofeo’s maximum speed is 302 km/h.

Cosmetically the new models receive an updated front grille with twin vertical bars in Black Piano finish, and the introduction of carbon fibre on the front air duct trims and rear extractor, for an even more aggressive

effect.

The whole Trofeo collection is distinguished by the red details that characterise the bottom profiles of the side air vents and the lightning bolt on the Trident badge on the C-pillars.

At the back you will notice the light clusters have been completely restyled,

with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.

*Its worth noting that the Maserati Levante Trofeo in South Africa delivers 590 hp (439 kW)