Menacing Performmaster Mercedes-AMG G63 Pushes Out 805 HP (592 kW)

The Mercedes-AMG G63 has proven to be extremely popular so plenty owners have resorted to aftermarket specialists and tuners for something a little more unique.

The latest offering for the G Wagon comes from Performmaster and although it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it actually suits the bulky off-roader rather well.

The package includes a carbon fibre body kit complete with fender extensions, a front apron with splitter, additional LED daytime running lights, a rear apron with diffuser and additional air vents. There’s a second more comprehensive pack that also adds carbon engine hood component, carbon roof spoiler, and a carbon rear spoiler.

This enhanced presence does not go unmatched in the performance department as as their name suggests have pumped up the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8. Their PEC tuning module with Bosch wiring results in the the unit developing 805 hp (592 kW) and delivering a peak torque of 1,020 Nm (752 lb ft).

Thanks to this upgrade, the brick-like beast can sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds which is a huge improvement over the stock figure of 4.5 seconds.

Worried about something breaking? The firm provides a full warranty on the engine, transmission, turbo, and differential of the SUV, so you can safely enjoy its boosted dynamics.