MotoGP Rider Miguel Oliveira Wins Brand New BMW M4

MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira gave us some seriously exciting viewing at the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria and has now been rewarded with a special prize from BMW M GmbH.

As a first in the long history of the MotoGP, the winner was rewarded with an exclusive car for the first time. BMW M is the title sponsor of the event at the Red Bull Ring and marked the occasion by donating a special prize for the winner of the MotoGP race: a new 2021 model BMW M4.

“Congratulations to Miguel Oliveira,” said Markus Flasch, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “A fantastic performance saw him outpace the fierce competition in the MotoGP race at the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria. As a long-standing partner of Dorna and title sponsor of the event, we are delighted to honour Miguel with the new BMW M4 as a reward for his victory. But he will have to wait a little while to drive his BMW M4 – the car is so new that it isn’t actually on the market yet. However, we’re confident that he will have a lot of fun with it – as the first test drive shortly after the race has already proved.”

“Wow, it’s amazing. I’m over the moon to be the first MotoGP rider to receive such a special prize,” said Oliveira. “I’ve got to know the new BMW M4 here at the Red Bull Ring and can’t wait to have my one of my own. I’d like to thank BMW M for this fantastic prize.”

“BMW M has done something new yet again. A fantastic BMW M4 as a reward for the winner of the MotoGP race is undoubtedly something very special,” said Pau Serracanta, Managing Director of Dorna Sports. “This special prize is a wonderful addition to the title sponsorship of the BMW M Grand Prix of Styria. We are proud to have BMW M as such a strong, committed partner over so many years, who consistently bring new ideas to our collaboration. Congratulations to Miguel Oliveira! I hope he really enjoys the new BMW M4.”