New Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Confirmed for South Africa

Land Rover revealed some updates to the Range Rover lineup recently and among them was a new Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition.

Land Rover South Africa has confirmed that we will be receiving the carbon loaded SUV and it should be here before the end of the year.

As the name suggests, it features a host of visual carbon fibre elements including the exposed centre section of the bonnet with integrated cooling vents, the front bumper insert surrounds, main grille and vent surrounds, mirror covers and tailgate finisher. There are also extended trim finishers on the SVR-branded steering wheel and a carbon engine cover.

In addition, the SVR Carbon Edition features illuminated SVR Carbon Edition treadplates while 22-inch five split-spoke lightweight alloy wheels finished in gloss black complete the cosmetic changes.

Under the bonnet sits a familiar 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine producing 567 hp (423 kW) and 700 Nm of torque. That’s enough to power the Range Rover Sport SVR from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and to a top speed of 283 km/h.

The new Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is scheduled for South African introduction in the fourth quarter of 2020, with pricing to be made available closer to the time.