Refreshed Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupé Pricing For South Africa

Mercedes-AMG took the covers off the facelifted GLE 63 S Coupé in February this year and with the brute making its way to South Africa early next year, you want to know how much will you need to part with.

Base pricing comes in at R2,840,000 (excl the C02 tax of R22,920) which makes it a million more than the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 (R1,855,000) and just under half a million more expensive than the pre-facelift GLE 63 S coupé.

As always a few optional extras added to that and the price will fly past the R3 million mark. Tick the box on the AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking option and you will add R86,200. 22-inch AMG cross-spoke light-alloy wheels will sting you to the tune of R63,700 and the Burmester® high-end 3D surround sound system will add another R86,100 so you can see how easily these numbers climb.

Under the hood you will find a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, which is equipped with Mercedes’s EQ Boost 48-volt starter-generator mild-hybrid system. The output is rated at 603 hp (450 kW) and 850 Nm of torque with EQ Boost contributing an extra 21 hp (16 kW) and 250 Nm in short bursts.

The result is a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds (0.4 seconds faster than the 2016 GLE 63 S) and a top speed of 280 km/h.

Cosmetically you will notice the expected redesign, with new front and rear bumpers, wider side skirts, flared wheel arches, diffuser, a new lip spoiler for the tailgate and a quad-exit exhaust system.