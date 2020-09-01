All-New Rolls-Royce Ghost Revealed

Rolls-Royce’s clientele is actually getting younger and younger, with an average age in the early 40’s so they need to update its image and its cars to a more modern era. The first car to get that younger treatment is this, the all-new Rolls-Royce Ghost.

The previous Ghost was designed and developed for customers who preferred to drive over being driven and this new generation sticks to that with a focus on dynamics, styling and comfort.

The new Ghost sits on the same architecture that underpins the Phantom and Cullinan SUV which means the new chassis is more structurally rigid, while also providing better balance, comfort and acoustic insulation.

The engine is the same 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 found in the Phantom and Cullinan and develops 563 hp (420 kW) and 850 Nm of torque which is a similar power figure to the previous generation. The new Ghost, however, gains both all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, aiding dynamism while also working with the Magic Carpet Ride suspension system to provide an unmatched ride. Put your foot flat and you will hit 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and run to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

As you would expect from Rolls-Royce the focus on detail is immense so you would be better off heading to the official website for all the opulent offerings you can find in the new Ghost.