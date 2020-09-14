Aston Martin Racing Simulator Revealed With R1.2 Million Price Tag

Aston Martin has revealed the AMR-C01 racing simulator and as expected, it is not cheap.

Designed in partnership with Banbury-based Curv Racing Simulators, the handbuilt device is priced from £57,500 plus tax (approx. R1.2 million) and will be limited to a production run of just 150 units.

The design team from Aston is responsible for the styling and offers a seating position just like that found in the Valkyrie hypercar.

Darren Turner, Aston Martin works driver and boss of Curv Racing Simulators, said: “The AMR-C01 is all about the love of racing. We’ve created a home simulator with incredible immersion that offers users the opportunity to have a great time racing in the virtual world, from the comfort of their own home.

“Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does. Racing cars is a lot of fun and it is great to see that with the growth of esports racing, more people are now getting involved.”

As you can see in the images included, it is compatible with Assetto Corsa and you can choose from a range of very familiar liveries.