News

Aston Martin Racing Simulator Revealed With R1.2 Million Price Tag

By Zero2Turbo

Aston Martin has revealed the AMR-C01 racing simulator and as expected, it is not cheap.

Designed in partnership with Banbury-based Curv Racing Simulators, the handbuilt device is priced from £57,500 plus tax (approx. R1.2 million) and will be limited to a production run of just 150 units. 

The design team from Aston is responsible for the styling and offers a seating position just like that found in the Valkyrie hypercar.

Related Posts

One-Off Aston Martin Victor Revealed With 836 HP (623 kW)…

Junior Aston Martin DB5 Revealed With R1.2 Million Price Tag

Darren Turner, Aston Martin works driver and boss of Curv Racing Simulators, said: “The AMR-C01 is all about the love of racing. We’ve created a home simulator with incredible immersion that offers users the opportunity to have a great time racing in the virtual world, from the comfort of their own home.

“Our goal was to create a simulator that provided as much enjoyment in virtual reality as real racing does. Racing cars is a lot of fun and it is great to see that with the growth of esports racing, more people are now getting involved.”

As you can see in the images included, it is compatible with Assetto Corsa and you can choose from a range of very familiar liveries.

You might also like
News

One-Off Aston Martin Victor Revealed With 836 HP (623 kW) V12 and Manual

News

Junior Aston Martin DB5 Revealed With R1.2 Million Price Tag

News

Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar Reportedly in Jeopardy

News

Black Bowmore DB4 1964 Aston Martin Whisky Will Set You Back Over R1 Million

News

Ian Callum reveals Production Version Of Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged

News

The Aston Martin DBX Has Finally Entered Production

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us