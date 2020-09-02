Carlex Design Give Land Rover Defender Yachting Treatment

Polish aftermarket company, Carlex Design has given the likes of the Mercedes-AMG G63 some yachting design elements but now its time for the new Land Rover Defender to shine.

The Carlex Design Yachting Edition is based on the five-door Defender 110 and is finished in the same brushed silver finish as the 63. The aftermarket specialist says it is a “perfect combination of off-road performance, reliability, and luxury marine style.”

We tend to agree as it looks the part but the biggest changes actually happen inside the off-roader where you get two choices.

The first one is similar to the G Wagon with white upholstery and a host of wood accents. Even the cabin is full of wooden materials, which certainly works with the whole yachting vibe that Carlex Design is trying to achieve.

The other option is a bit more controversial with gold upholstery combined with a brushed silver accent.

No pricing has been revealed at this stage but considering the several added elements here, you can expect the price tag to not come cheap.