NewsTuning

Carlex Design Give Land Rover Defender Yachting Treatment

By Zero2Turbo

Polish aftermarket company, Carlex Design has given the likes of the Mercedes-AMG G63 some yachting design elements but now its time for the new Land Rover Defender to shine.

The Carlex Design Yachting Edition is based on the five-door Defender 110 and is finished in the same brushed silver finish as the 63. The aftermarket specialist says it is a “perfect combination of off-road performance, reliability, and luxury marine style.”

We tend to agree as it looks the part but the biggest changes actually happen inside the off-roader where you get two choices.

Related Posts

New Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Confirmed for South…

Carlex Design Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Is Certainly Not For…

The first one is similar to the G Wagon with white upholstery and a host of wood accents. Even the cabin is full of wooden materials, which certainly works with the whole yachting vibe that Carlex Design is trying to achieve.

The other option is a bit more controversial with gold upholstery combined with a brushed silver accent.

No pricing has been revealed at this stage but considering the several added elements here, you can expect the price tag to not come cheap.

You might also like
News

New Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition Confirmed for South Africa

News

Carlex Design Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro Is Certainly Not For Everyone

News

Manhart Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Delivers A Potent 592 HP (441 kW)

News

Jaguar Land Rover SVR Products To Get Electrification

News

Land Rover Defender V8 Prototype Spotted

News

Will Land Rover Replace V8 Diesel With Electrified Six-Cylinder?

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us