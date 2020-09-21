Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Roadster Will Hit The Nurburgring In 2021

Tesla boss, Elon Musk, has confirmed in a tweet that the new Roadster will make its way to the infamous circuit next year for testing.

The new Tesla Roadster was revealed in concept form almost three years ago promising some truly mind-blowing performance.

At the reveal of the concept, Musk mentioned we would see it hit the market in 2020 but clearly that is not the case and it probably won’t be until 2022 when the first customer deliveries are expected to commence.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2020

Last year we saw a handful of Tesla Model S Plaid prototypes lapping the ‘Ring in various states of tune and set up in order to take the electric sedan lap record away from the Porsche Taycan. The unofficial times were seriously impressive but they have not released any official lap times at the time of writing.

The updated specifications of the new Roadster are not yet known but what we can expect is a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time in less than 2 seconds and a top speed of at least 250 mph (400 km/h).

If Musk’s tweets are to be true, they will also offer it with an optional ‘SpaceX Package’ which will include cold air thrusters across the exterior to improve performance.