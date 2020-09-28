News

Incredibly Detailed Amalgam Ferrari Monza SP2 Scale Model Costs R200k

By Zero2Turbo

The Ferrari Monza SP2 is a very special model to come from Maranello with only the best clientele and collectors having been able to secure a chassis to configure.

Ferrari in collaboration with Amalgam has now released a version of the Monza SP2 that can be taken home by anyone. A 1:8 scale model of the Italian supercar is available for both the owner with a Ferrari Monza SP2 in the collection, as well as all fans of Ferrari.

The diecast creation has been handcrafted meticulously to mimic the exact features that come on the real supercar. Functioning doors display the unique butterfly movement that presents the Rosso Corsa interior.

Each model is delivered with a numbered certificate of authenticity kept in a leather case and yes as the title suggests, it is not cheap. It is listed on the Ferrari store for a cool $11,480 (approx. R200k).

Shop the Ferrari Monza SP2 1:8 scale model by clicking here.

