Maserati MC20 Spider Looks Tasty In Fresh Rendering

Maserati revealed the MC20 earlier this month and the feedback on the styling has been mostly positive.

A digital artist on Behance decided to create a drop-top version of the supercar and as you can see, it looks rather sleek. The artist’s rendering of the spider version slightly changes the roof design which seems to hide the powerplant a little with the loss of the glass engine cover seen on the coupé.

Currently, many supercar manufacturers are heading towards electric power; Maserati is following this trend and has designed the MC20 to accommodate an all electric powertrain, though for now it will come with a V6 which should provide ample power.

The V6 will be a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged, twin-combustion engine producing around 621 hp (463 kW) and 729 Nm (538 lb-ft) which will be transmitted through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that will assist in launching the car to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of 323 km/h (201 mph).

Unfortunately the V6 will not sound as glorious as some of the V8 powered machines to come from Modena but the added aspect of driving without a roof should make this supercar even more enticing to drive.

The Maserati MC20 is expected to go on sale next year with a base price of $210,000 in the US. South Africans can expect to see the supercar land here in the first half of 2021 but the local pricing is not yet known.