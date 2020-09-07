One-Off Aston Martin Victor Revealed With 836 HP (623 kW) V12 and Manual

Aston Martin’s bespoke Q Commission division has revealed its latest customer creation: a one-off supercar that combines elements of the One-77 and track-only Vulcan.

The Victor started life as a One-77, then Aston Martin turned it into a rolling homage to the company’s V8 Vantage of the 1970s and 1980s. But Q went far beyond adding a body kit and reupholstering the interior.

Powering this menacing piece of kit is the original 7.3-litre naturally-aspirated V12 from the One-77 but with the help of Cosworth, it now produces 836 hp (623 kW) and 821 Nm (605 lb-ft) of torque.

This mill mates with a six-speed manual from Graziano giving the Victor the title of the most powerful manual-equipped Aston Martin ever made.

Inside you will find a huge overhaul with a lot of the carbon fibre monocoque left exposed otherwise you will find new Forest Green and Conker Bridge of Weir leathers contrasting the dark carbon weave.

No price has been mentioned and that is because it already has a lucky owner and as the title suggests, it is a one-off.