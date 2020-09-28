News

One-Off Ferrari Omologata Revealed Based On 812 Superfast

Ferrari took the covers off their latest one-off creation this weekend called the Omologata.

This V12 front-engined coupe with contemporary lines and a bespoke hand-made aluminium body was commissioned by a European customer to reference Ferrari’s historical design language.

The package shares the platform, dimensions and the superb 789 hp (588 kW) 6.5-litre V12 from the 812 Superfast. Performance figures were not released but one can assume they will be identical to the standard car which means you get a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 2.9 seconds.

As you can see, the bodywork has been given a rather drastic makeover thanks to the in-house Centro Stile design team. Everything you see is bespoke apart from the windscreen and headlights which is shared with the 812.

As usual no price is mentioned but you can bet this vastly expensive process has a vastly expensive price tag to match.

