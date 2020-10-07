Aston Martin V12 Speedster In Final Stages Of Testing

The Aston Martin V12 Speedster is in the final stages of testing which means customers will soon be getting an “uncompromising, visceral two-seater” created by the bespoke Q division.

Utilising Aston Martin’s latest bonded aluminium architecture, the V12 Speedster utilises elements from both the DBS Superleggera and Vantage model lines to create its own unique platform.

Under the styled hood sits a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 delivering about 700 hp (522 kW) and 753 Nm of torque allowing it to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 300 km/h. For our aural pleasure, Aston has also created a bespoke stainless-steel exhaust system to give a “rousing” soundtrack. It Speedster will also get double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension with coil springs and adaptive damping. Carbon Ceramic Brakes of 410mm on the front axle and 360mm at the rear are also standard equipment.

Chief engineer Matt Becker said: “For raw driving thrills, the V12 Speedster is unparalleled, the full open element of the car adding a new dimension to the experience. Driving doesn’t get any purer than this.”

It will be limited to 88 examples priced from £765,000 with deliveries due in early 2021. Unfortunately, South Africa will not be receiving any of these roofless beauties.