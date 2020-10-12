NewsSouth Africa

Facelifted Mercedes-AMG E63 S Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

Mercedes-AMG took the covers off the facelifted/refreshed E 63 S in June this year and now we can officially confirm the pricing for those interested in adding it to their garage locally.

Related Posts

Mercedes Confirm Electric AMG, G-Class and Maybach On The…

Driven | Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+

Pricing for the range-topping E-Class starts at R2,436,440 which makes it considerably more expensive than the fresh BMW M5 Competition. If the Affalterbach super-saloon is more your style, you will need to part with an extra R230k (give or take) which is a fair chunk of change.

Nothing has changed under the hood which means the E63 S still develops 603 hp (450 kW) and 850 Nm of torque from the brilliant 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8.

You might also like
News

Mercedes Confirm Electric AMG, G-Class and Maybach On The Way

Driven

Driven | Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC+

News

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Coming In November With 800 HP AMG S73e To Follow

News

Next Mercedes SL Officially Teased For The First Time

News

Mercedes-AMG Want Nürburgring Record Back From New Porsche Panamera

News

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Hunting The Nürburgring Lap Record

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us