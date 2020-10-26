News

Ferrari 812 Superfast Recalled To Prevent Rear Window Flying Off

By Zero2Turbo

The Ferrari 812 Superfast has been recalled in the United States due to a manufacturing error blamed on the supplier.

The documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveal that the V12 prancing horse has a problem with the rear window that could literally detach and fly off due to the “non-cleaned glass bonding area on bodywork”.

This is most certainly a potential hazard so 1,063 units produced between 20th of June 2017 and 15 June 2020 are being recalled.

As is the case with most recalls, the fix will see technicians replace the rear window free of charge.

Comments
