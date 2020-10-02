Lamborghini Teases What Looks Like Aventador SVJ J

Yes, it looks like Lamborghini is still not finished with the Aventador range as this roofless variant was recently teased by the Squadra Corse division.

Initial impressions suggest it is the new version of the one-off Aventador J but this time based on the SVJ so could it be the SVJ Aperta or SVJ (Squared) or something along those lines?

Written on the flanks of the car in Italian is a warning that we’re dealing with a “fast open car.”

Unfortunately, Lamborghini hasn’t provided any further details on the new speedster. We can’t even say when it will be launched or how many are planned.