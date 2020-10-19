Posaidon Crank Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Up To 940 HP (700 kW)

German tuner Posaidon has decided the already extremely potent Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé needed some more grunt and wow have they gone wild.

The GT 63 S 4Matic+ leaves the factory with its twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 delivering a very healthy 630 hp (470 kW) and 900 Nm of torque.

The tuner then tuned the ECU, fitted a pair of new ball-bearing turbochargers and also overhauled the intake system, intercooler system, and cylinder heads.

To crank even more power from the 4.0-litre unit, they optimized and expanded the intake and exhaust ports, added water/methanol injection, and fitted a new exhaust system with unique downpipes and high-flow cats.

The result is an astonishing 940 hp (700 kW) and 1,278 Nm (942 lb-ft) of torque.

It has been dubbed the GT 63 RS 830+ and is now capable of a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of just 2.8 seconds and will take a mere 5.9 seconds to accelerate from 100 km/h (62 mph) to 200 km/h (124 mph). There are not many creations out there with four doors that will keep up with this.

If you live in Germany you will be hard done as they will only be selling this package to customers outside of Germany.