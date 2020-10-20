NewsSouth Africa

SA Bound BMW X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition First Edition Revealed

By Zero2Turbo

An exclusive run of the BMW X5 M and X6 M Competition performance SUVs is on its way to South Africa, with less than a handful of just-announced ‘First Edition’ variants allotted to this market.

Externally you will be offered two new matte paint finishes that perfectly highlight the muscular design; BMW Individual Frozen Dark Silver and BMW Individual Frozen Marina Bay Blue. Complimenting these new matte finishes are M light-alloy wheels finished in Jet Black with a star-spoke design and measuring 21-inches at the front and 22-inches at the rear.

You will also receive a bunch of carbon fibre parts including the M carbon engine compartment, wing mirror caps as well as the rear spoiler.

Inside the First Edition models come with BMW Individual Merino fuel leather trim in an exclusive bi-colour configuration of Silverstone and Midnight Blue.

This is combined with black Alcantara inserts in the seat bolsters and contrast stitching in Sakhir Orange across the seats and door panels. A BMW Individual headliner in Alcantara and finished in Midnight Blue further adds to the unique appeal of these limited-edition models. Rounding out the unique looks are a host of carbon fiber interior accents and ‘First Edition 1/250’ lettering.

From a global production run of only 250 across each model line, we are expecting about four examples of the BMW X5 M and just two units of the X6 M Competition First Edition in South Africa.

