TopCar Reveal Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé Kit

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé will turn heads in stock form but if you want more attention then Russian tuner TopCar has a solution for you.

The new lightweight carbon fibre bodykit is made up of as many as 30 components that can be purchased as a full package or individually.

The Inferno body kit includes a new hood, front splitter, side skirts, diffuser, and a rear wing that will likely increase downforce at the back.

There is also wider fenders, carbon mirrors and more aggressive front and rear bumpers adding to the increased presence that the kit aims to add to your 4-Door beast.

Finishing up the styling changes is a set of 21-inch wheels available in three designs; GT Style, Shark Style and Fury Style.

No mechanical changes have taken place so you will still get the 630 hp (470 kW) from the GT 63 S.

If you fancy this kit, you may need to fork out a bit more cash than you thought considering no performance modifications are included.

A complete Inferno body kit will cost around R500k including the cost of installation and the set of wheels but that is an estimated price and will no doubt be more if someone were to import one into South Africa.