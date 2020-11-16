1800 HP Lamborghini Huracán Pulls Insane Wheelie

AMS Performance built this Lamborghini Huracán for Jordan Martin but I doubt they ever thought it would be capable of something like this.

The whole video below is well worth a watch but if you are here for the action, fast forward to 4:50 where you will see the 1,800 hp raging bull nearl performs a wheelie down the entire drag strip.

The run, like most in the video, starts with the front wheels raising off the tarmac but this time after coming down they launch back up again, so high that you worry the car may flip over.

The 5.2-litre V10 has been modified with AMS’s twin-turbo kit, which includes two 68-millimeter Garrett turbochargers. Thanks to this not-so-subtle alteration, the engine can deliver about three times as many horses as the car would normally output.