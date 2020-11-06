Bentley Commit To Being Fully Electric By 2030

Bentley has been building luxury automobiles for over a century now and with the market and the times shifting to electrification they want to the luxury leader in battery power – and that’s why the brand has committed to a fully electric lineup by the year 2030.

In a press conference today, Chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark announced the brand’s plan to roll out an entire range of electric vehicles. “The future of Bentley will be fully electric,” notes the CEO. “We are not only working on one electric car but a full family of electric cars.”

We will have to wait until 2025 to see the very first all-electric Bentley roll off the production line but by 2026, all the Crewe creations will be either plug-in hybrids or full EVs.

“By 2030, no more combustion engines,” Hallmark says. “This is a profound change for the industry and we want to lead that change.”

According to an internal study by the automaker, at least 55 percent of current customers say they would be interested in buying an electric Bentley.