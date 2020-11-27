ExoticSpotSA Week 48 2020

It’s back! After running a poll on Twitter and Instagram, it is quite clear that this weekly post is highly appreciated and with spots almost returning to regular consistency we decided to fire it up again.

Highlights for the 48th week of 2020 are; Camo McLaren 720S with Novitec kit and Vossen wheels, Crayon Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari 488 GT3, Ferrari F40, McLaren 720S Novitec N-Largo, white Ferrari Pista with red stripe, Porsche 911 GT2 RS and 911 Speedster combo and the stunning and highly sought after Ferrari 599 GTO spotted in Cape Town.