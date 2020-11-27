ExoticSpotSANewsSouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 48 2020

By Zero2Turbo

It’s back! After running a poll on Twitter and Instagram, it is quite clear that this weekly post is highly appreciated and with spots almost returning to regular consistency we decided to fire it up again.

Related Posts

Awesome Upgrades Every Music Lover Should Have In Their Car

Ferrari Reveals 700 HP Track-Only 488 GT Modificata

Highlights for the 48th week of 2020 are; Camo McLaren 720S with Novitec kit and Vossen wheels, Crayon Porsche 911 Turbo S, Ferrari 488 GT3, Ferrari F40, McLaren 720S Novitec N-Largo, white Ferrari Pista with red stripe, Porsche 911 GT2 RS and 911 Speedster combo and the stunning and highly sought after Ferrari 599 GTO spotted in Cape Town.

You might also like
Zero2Turbo

Awesome Upgrades Every Music Lover Should Have In Their Car

News

Ferrari Reveals 700 HP Track-Only 488 GT Modificata

Zero2Turbo

Important Details About Ride Sharing Apps You Should Know About

News

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Models Get Neon Paint Offering

News

Lamborghini V12 To Remain For Aventador Successor With Hybrid Assistance

News

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Coming With 503 HP (375 kW)

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us