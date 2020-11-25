Ferrari Reveals 700 HP Track-Only 488 GT Modificata

Ferrari has just unveiled their latest track weapon called the 488 GT Modificata which makes use of technology developed for both the 488 GT3 and the 488 GTE.

It is a limited edition and you can only use it during track days and at Ferrari Club Competizioni GT events.

The car’s name includes the word “Modificata”, which in Ferrari jargon means designs that have been evolved for better performance. It maximises the performance of the 488 GT3 and the 488 GTE by combining their most effective and innovative solutions, as well as developing new technologies linked mainly to a powertrain no longer limited by the FIA Balance of Performance.

The legendary twin-turbo V8 was subject to advanced research which means the power is now around 700 hp while the gearbox, available with different transmission ratios, and the carbon-fibre clutch, help to manage the increased power and torque delivered by the engine.

Like all Ferraris, the 488 GT Modificata offers customers a wide range of customisation options for both the exterior and interior. The car, produced in a very limited series, will initially only be for drivers who, in recent years, have participated in Competizioni GT with Ferrari or Club Competizioni GT.

The 488 GT Modificata will be admitted to Club Competizioni GT events, an initiative that is carving out an increasingly prominent place among Ferrari’s track activities. The aim of Club Competizioni GT is to bring back to the track the most significant and successful cars in the recent history of Prancing Horse closed-wheel racing, from the F40 Competizione to the more recent 488 GT3 and GTE. In 2021, customers will have the chance to participate in five events on tracks that bring out both the handling and dynamic qualities of the cars, such as the Virginia International Raceway, Monza, Watkins Glen, Suzuka and Nürburgring, as well as the Finali Mondiali.