Give Your Old BMW 3 or 4 Series The New Giant Grille

The new BMW grille is certainly controversial but there are people who simply love it and people who can’t stand the sight of it.

For the former bunch, a Romanian tuning outfit known as KITT Tuning can give your F30-gen 3 Series or 4 Series a makeover to look just like the company’s more recent models.

We cannot imagine too many people opting for this conversion but either way, the kit will be available from KITT in the very near future.