AC Cobra Ditches V8 For 617 HP (460 kW) Of Electrical Power

British sports car brand AC Cars has been revived and now they have revealed their range-topping effort of its reborn Cobra.

This is the AC Cobra Series 4 and instead of a large-capacity V8, it now makes use of a zero-emissions electrical powertrain delivering a lot more grunt.

Exact specifications are a bit slim at this stage but it is claimed to pack 617 hp (460 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque from its electric powertrain. This is apparently enough to shoot to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds.

Power is drawn from a 54kWh battery, which is large enough for 200 miles of range.

The man behind the revival of the brand, Alan Lubinsky, said: “Eliminating excess weight brings with it positive benefits for the car’s owner. Lower overall weight reduces energy consumption, allowing the batteries to deliver a longer range and the ability to drive the car to AC’s traditional high standards for speed and acceleration which the marque has achieved over many years”.

As with the other Cobra models in AC’s line-up, the Series 4 is visually indistinguishable from the original car, launched in 1962.