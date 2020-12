We are getting back into the swing of spotting things here and have another batch of 20 spots over the past week in South Africa.

Highlights for the week are; all-white Ferrari 488 Pista Spyder, BMW M8 Gran coupé Competition First Edition, orange Porsche 997 GT3 RS, Pagani Huayra Roadster, yellow Lamborghini Murcielago, yellow Ferrari 488 Pista with a blue stripe and this epic Ferrari 599 GTO in Grigio Scurro.