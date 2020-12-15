NewsSouth Africa

Lotus Returns To South Africa Through Daytona

By Zero2Turbo

It has been quite some time since Lotus was officially available in South Africa but today that will change as Lotus has appointed Daytona as its new retailer in South Africa.

Justin Divaris, CEO of Daytona (sole importers of Aston Martin, McLaren, Pagani and Rolls-Royce), commented: “Being appointed as the new sole distributor for this prestigious brand, a brand well-known and loved by South Africans, is truly exciting. We strongly believe that Lotus will complement our current brand mix and offering to our clients and we look forward to what the future holds for this partnership.”

Geoff Dowding, Executive Director, Sales and Aftersales, Lotus, added: “We’re delighted to be working with the Daytona team in South Africa. Lotus has always enjoyed strong support in this market, and the new Lotus sales and service centre in Melrose Arch is a wonderful addition to our global network of retailers.”

The good news for us is that the all-electric Evija hypercar will be the centrepiece of the opening celebrations.

Which Lotus models are you most excited to see in South Africa?

