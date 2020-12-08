Pagani Zonda R Barchetta Leaked

You should all know about the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta considering it is one of the most expensive new cars ever made but did you know there is an even crazier creation hiding out inside the Pagani factory?

What you see above is apparently the Pagani Zonda R Barchetta and as you can see it takes inspiration from the track-only Zonda R and of course the HP Barchetta.

This could in fact be a track-only affair and we can expect it to make use of the majestic 7.3-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine delivering 789 hp (588 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.

Just three examples of the HP Barchetta will be built and if this is a one-off, it will more than likely have a price tag that will make your eyes water.