Three Carroll Shelby Signature Editions Available For South Africa

Shelby South Africa has just confirmed that three Carroll Shelby Signature Editions will be made available to buyers with a price from R2,708,000.

The limited edition 2020/2021 Carroll Shelby Signature Series, named after its eponymous race driver and company founder, is arguably the most complete and polished car in Shelby American history and pays tribute to the motorsport icon in typical muscle-car fashion.

Just fifty units will be built of which three will hopefully come to fruition in South Africa in a choice of convertible or fastback, automatic or manual transmission. The level of authenticity will be guaranteed by each car’s placement into the official Shelby Registry.

Under the modified hood of the Carroll Shelby Signature Series is a 5.0-litre V8 fitted with a custom Edelbrock supercharger pushing power to approximately 600 kW (“just over 800 hp”). A Borla exhaust system with four custom exhaust tips delivers Shelby’s signature soundtrack; which is a recipe combining the V8’s deep burble contrasted by the supercharger’s higher tone.

All Shelby conversions and upgrades are done at the official Mod Shop in the Western Cape by a team of technicians trained by Shelby American.