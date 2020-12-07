Wheelsandmore Crank Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Up To 895 HP (667 kW)

If you buy the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, you will get 603 hp (450 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque from the twin-turbo 4-litre V8 but the folks from Wheelsandmore clearly did not think this was enough.

They fitted a pair of modified turbochargers, high-performance fuel pumps and slapped on some custom engine software for a new output of 895 hp (667 kW) and a ridiculous 1,150 Nm (848 lb-ft) of twisting force.

No performance statistics were revealed by the tuner but you can bet you will catch a few individuals in more focused cars at the robots especially considering its sleeper approach.

The only cosmetic change is a set of centre-locking 24-inch G-Logic forged alloy wheels.