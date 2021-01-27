Audi R8 V10 Performance Finally Touches Down in South Africa

The refreshed Audi R8 V10 Performance broke cover way back in 2018 and even though it has taken nearly three years for them to touch down on local soil, we are still very glad they are here.

VIP customer deliveries of the Audi R8 V10 performance quattro have officially begun in South Africa as part of a pre-launch strategy ahead of the performance sports car’s official retail launch from 1 April 2021.

The 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 offers 602 hp (449 kW)* and 560 Nm of torque. This is enough to sprint to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds in the coupé and 3.3 seconds with the Spyder variant.

The updated Audi R8 range is priced as follows (inclusive of all taxes) and comes standard with a five year Audi Freeway Plan:

Audi R8 Coupé V10 performance quattro: R3,336,000

Audi R8 Spyder V10 performance quattro: R3,592,500

Yes that is expensive but everything is expensive these days and this would be considered a supercar bargain. We cannot wait to get behind the wheel of this in the near future.

*In other countries, the range-topping Performance variant packs 456 kW so it seems we are getting a slightly detuned variant for our climate.