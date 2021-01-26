NewsTuning

Brabus Upgrades Mercedes-AMG A45 S To 444 HP (331 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S packs the most powerful four-cylinder production engine in the world so you would not think it needs to be updated but the folks at Brabus decided to do what they do best.

They call it the Brabus 450 and after receiving the B45 – 450 upgrade, it now delivers 444 hp (331 kW) and 550 Nm of torque. This allows the all-wheel-drive hyper-hatch to hit 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

Related Posts

BMW M Extends Sales Lead Over Mercedes-AMG With Strong 2020

Wheelsandmore Crank Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Up To 895 HP (667…

The engine tuning comprises more than just special mapping for the A 45 S’s electronic engine management system. The conversion also includes a BRABUS PowerXtra CPC auxiliary control unit, the BRABUS BoostXtra adapter, which lets the engine produce a sporty blow-off noise like a racecar, and a special duct for the air box.

The tuner also decided to fit some Monoblock X 20-inch wheels to give it a sportier look and fitted some height-adjustable sports springs to lower the power compact by up to 30 millimeters.

You might also like
News

BMW M Extends Sales Lead Over Mercedes-AMG With Strong 2020

News

Wheelsandmore Crank Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Up To 895 HP (667 kW)

News

Mercedes-AMG A35 vs Audi S3 Sportback vs BMW M135i Hot Hatch Drag Race

News

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Grabs Production Car Nürburgring Lap Record

News

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé Takes Nurburgring Record Back

News

Auto Dynamics Mercedes-AMG C63 S Packs 843 HP (629 kW) Looks Like Serious Sleeper

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us