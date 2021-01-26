Brabus Upgrades Mercedes-AMG A45 S To 444 HP (331 kW)

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S packs the most powerful four-cylinder production engine in the world so you would not think it needs to be updated but the folks at Brabus decided to do what they do best.

They call it the Brabus 450 and after receiving the B45 – 450 upgrade, it now delivers 444 hp (331 kW) and 550 Nm of torque. This allows the all-wheel-drive hyper-hatch to hit 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

The engine tuning comprises more than just special mapping for the A 45 S’s electronic engine management system. The conversion also includes a BRABUS PowerXtra CPC auxiliary control unit, the BRABUS BoostXtra adapter, which lets the engine produce a sporty blow-off noise like a racecar, and a special duct for the air box.

The tuner also decided to fit some Monoblock X 20-inch wheels to give it a sportier look and fitted some height-adjustable sports springs to lower the power compact by up to 30 millimeters.