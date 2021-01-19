News

Electric BMW M Car Due This Year

By Zero2Turbo
Electric BMW M5 rendering via CarMagazine.co.uk

BMW M had a strong 2020 and set a sales record with 144,218 units sold worldwide.

The brand credits this success to the X5 and X6 M launch as well as the M2 CS. The M Performance 3 and 4 Series models – M340i, M340d, M440i – also contributed to bumper year, so what should we expect from them this year?

Related Posts

BMW Bids Farewell To Dual-Clutch Transmission

BMW M Extends Sales Lead Over Mercedes-AMG With Strong 2020

Customers will be receiving their all new M3 and M4 models around the world, we will be seeing a M5 CS very shortly and BMW M will be showing us their very first electric offering.

2021 will see the launch of a BMW M car without a combustion engine. “During the year 2021, the BMW M GmbH will be presenting an electrically powered performance automobile for the first time,”, says the latest press release, the manufacturer boldly describing the electrified M car as a “completely new manifestation of the distinctive M feeling.”

This is fairly substantial news, let’s be honest, for a motorsport division that’s made some of the finest road car engines in automotive history.

You might also like
News

BMW Bids Farewell To Dual-Clutch Transmission

News

BMW M Extends Sales Lead Over Mercedes-AMG With Strong 2020

News

BMW M5 CS Faster Than Porsche 911 GT3 Around Lausitzring

News

BMW’s New M Performance Wheel Is Certainly Not For Everyone

News

AC Schnitzer Styling Kit Actually Works With The New BMW 4 Series

News

Give Your Old BMW 3 or 4 Series The New Giant Grille

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us