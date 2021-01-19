Electric BMW M Car Due This Year

Electric BMW M5 rendering via CarMagazine.co.uk

BMW M had a strong 2020 and set a sales record with 144,218 units sold worldwide.

The brand credits this success to the X5 and X6 M launch as well as the M2 CS. The M Performance 3 and 4 Series models – M340i, M340d, M440i – also contributed to bumper year, so what should we expect from them this year?

Customers will be receiving their all new M3 and M4 models around the world, we will be seeing a M5 CS very shortly and BMW M will be showing us their very first electric offering.

2021 will see the launch of a BMW M car without a combustion engine. “During the year 2021, the BMW M GmbH will be presenting an electrically powered performance automobile for the first time,”, says the latest press release, the manufacturer boldly describing the electrified M car as a “completely new manifestation of the distinctive M feeling.”

This is fairly substantial news, let’s be honest, for a motorsport division that’s made some of the finest road car engines in automotive history.