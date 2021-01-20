Entry-Level Rear-Wheel-Drive Porsche Taycan Revealed with South African Pricing

Until now, the cheapest way into a Porsche Taycan was the 4S variant which will set you back R2,586,000. This EV comes with 522 hp (390 kW) but can deliver as much as 563 hp (420 kW) when using overboost power and launch control.

Porsche will now offer you an entry-level Taycan which sends power exclusively to the rear axle, thanks to a single, aft-mounted electric motor. It delivers 402 hp (300 kW) and 344 Nm (254 lb-ft) in standard form but Porsche will also offer a Performance Battery Plus option that ups power to 469 hp (350 kW) and 357 Nm (263 lb-ft) by swapping out a 79.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit for one that holds 93.4 kWh.

The Taycan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds and delivers a top speed of 230 km/h in both configurations.

Distinguishing features of the Taycan within its model line include aerodynamically optimised 19-inch Taycan Aero wheels and black anodised brake callipers. The front apron, side sills and rear diffuser in black are the same as those on the Taycan 4S. LED headlights are fitted as standard.

Other standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay, embedded Apple Music, and over-the-air updates for the Porsche Connect infotainment system.

Pricing for the Porsche Taycan starts from R2,227,000 which includes a 3 year Driveplan.