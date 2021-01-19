Liberty Walk LB Silhouette WORKS Aventador GT EVO Revealed

Liberty Walk LB Performance is certainly no stranger to the Lamborghini Aventador and even less of a stranger to radical wide body kits.

We have seen various versions from the Japanese aftermarket tuner before but this is their final offering for the Aventador and it is the wildest one yet.

Wataru Kato, the founder, and CEO of Liberty Walk turned 54 today so he decided to unveil this. Just 20 of these kits will be made worldwide, and it’s called the LB Silhouette WORKS Aventador GT EVO, in line with his latest Huracan kit that’s called the LB-Silhouette WORKS Huracan GT.

You can purchase the kit in either FRP, dry carbon fibre or a mix of both but you will need some deep pockets as prices start from $94,600 and go all the way up to $187,000 (approx. R2.8 million). Yes, that is without the Aventador donor vehicle, without a custom exhaust, without wheels, and without the necessary air-ride suspension.

It is clear that some inspiration was taken from the SC18 but the drama is on a entirely new level.

Will we see one of these in South Africa? Only time will tell but judging by the popularity of these kits in SA, we would not be surprised if one of these menacing monsters is roaming the streets in the future.